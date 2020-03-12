North Arkansas Regional Medical Center announced Thursday afternoon changes it is making to protect patients and staff.
“We have taken steps to restrict visitors to protect our patients and staff from the spread of viral illnesses as the first six presumptive COVID-19 cases have been identified in Arkansas,” NARMC president/CEO Vince Leist said.
The hospital provided a press release identifying the following guidelines:
All NARMC entrances will be secured. Patients and visitors must enter through the Emergency Department entrance, except as otherwise instructed. Special arrangements will be made for specific outpatient services.
Every visitor will be screened with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and have their temperature taken when they enter. Any person with a positive screening indicator will be instructed to follow up with their primary care provider. Any visitors with a positive screening will not be allowed into the hospital. Visitors under 12 years old are not permitted. Each patient is allowed up to two visitors. Visiting hours are from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day.
In an effort to minimize exposure, NARMC team members are encouraging patients to stay home and call their physician prior to coming into the clinic or hospital if they are running a fever, have a cough, have flu-like symptoms and have traveled out of the country.
If you have questions about the virus, if you are experiencing symptoms such as running a fever, have a cough or shortness of breath, or have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive patient, please call (870) 414-4010 for the NARMC COVID-19 call center.
