North Arkansas Regional Medical Center’s (NARMC) top priority is keeping our community healthy and safe. We continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, in the state of Arkansas.
“Our healthcare team is in contact with Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas Hospital Association and the Center of Disease Control often. We are meeting with our management team and COVID-19 task force frequently and have open lines of communication with all of our team members,” President and CEO Vince Leist said. “We are preparing in the event of COVID-19 entering our area.”
NARMC is committed to taking necessary action to keep our community safe. Education is being provided daily to our clinical teams involving necessary steps to safely care for our patients and our community. This involves ensuring proper utilization of personal protective equipment and infection prevention measures to minimize the spread of infection. NARMC is aware of the nation-wide shortages of supplies, and is working diligently to ensure that all necessary supplies for patient care are available. Our team is also taking steps to conserve necessary supplies in preparation for an increase in COVID-19 cases.
In an effort to minimize exposure and in accordance with CDC recommendations, NARMC team members are encouraging patients to stay home and call their physician prior to coming into the clinic or hospital if they are running a fever, have a cough, any flu-like symptoms and have traveled out of the country. The staff at NARMC are closely following the recommendations provided by the Arkansas Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control for management of this virus. If you have questions about the virus you are encouraged to contact the Arkansas Department of Health at 1-800-803-7847 or call the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center COVID-19 information line at 870-414-4010. Our dedicated team will be monitoring this activity closely and continue to provide care in accordance with the recommended guidelines.
Out of an abundance of caution, all NARMC entrances are currently secured. Patients and visitors must enter through the Emergency Department entrance. Special arrangements will be made for specific outpatient services such as Cardiac and Respiratory Rehab, Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy, and the Claude Parrish Cancer Center.
Every visitor will be screened with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and have their temperature taken when they enter the Emergency Department. Any person with a positive screening indicator will be instructed to follow up with their primary care provider and will not be allowed into the hospital unless it is for emergent medical care.
“We are taking exceptional measures to reduce the spread of viral illnesses through our infection control practices. We have created additional barriers in our Emergency Department to also minimize the spread of infection and create separation. We are continually looking at our processes to identify any way possible to reduce the potential spread of viruses, and are taking all action necessary,” COO and CNO Sammie Cribbs said.
Visitors under 12-years-old are not permitted. Each patient is allowed up to two visitors and visiting hours are from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day.
NARMC has been meeting regularly with all city and county officials to ensure that our community is prepared for this emerging concern. Locally, we are meeting with City of Harrison officials, Boone County government officials, Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce officials, local law enforcement, local school officials including Harrison School District and North Arkansas College, and officials from the Boone County Office of Emergency management.
To protect you and your family, it is important to practice thorough hand hygiene, stay away from large crowds, stay home if you are running a fever and contact your primary care physician if you are experiencing flu-like physicians. Additional information may be obtained at the state and federal websites listed below.
For more information, visit Arkansas Department of Health website, https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus, and the Center for Disease Control website, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
NARMC is committed to the safety of all of our community and please understand this is a rapidly changing situation as we receive information from the Arkansas Department of Health and the Centers for Disease control our processes may be changing.
