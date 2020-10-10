The Newton County Senior Center will host a drive thru fish fry Friday, Oct. 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The meal includes hand breaded catfish or chicken strips, coleslaw, pinto beans, jalepeno cheddar cornbread, pickled green tomatoes and pear or blueberry crisp.
Stop at the kitchen door, food will be brought to your car. Donations only, $10 recommended.
