LITTLE ROCK — The number of novel coronavirus cases in Arkansas has risen to nine, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials announced Friday.
Hutchinson announced the state had identified three new cases in the central Arkansas area and recommended that events with more than 200 people in four counties affected by cases be canceled. Those counties are Grant, Jefferson, Pulaski and Saline. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has infected more than 1,500 people and killed at least 40 in the United States.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Hutchinson's administration on Thursday told public schools in Grant, Jefferson, Pulaski and Saline counties to shut down after the number of cases in the state rose.
The new cases include someone in Little Rock, and officials do not know from whom the person contracted the illness.
"That suggests the likelihood of transmission within the Little Rock community," Dr. Nathaniel Smith, the state health secretary, told reporters. Smith said officials don't have evidence at this point of community transmission in other parts of the state.
The other two were a couple that traveled recently.
The announcement comes as more restrictions and cancellations are taking place throughout the state. Arkansas prison officials on Friday said they would screen staff any visitors about any travel to areas with sustained COVID-19 transmission and for any signs of respiratory infection.
Oaklawn, a Hot Springs horse track, announced Thursday that no spectators would be allowed on site for its races this weekend.
Hutchinson said he expected the state to expand its supply of protective equipment in the state by next week, with an additional 28,000 n95 masks and 66,000 surgical masks. The governor also said he's authorized the state Department of Health to hire an additional 10 people for its lab.
