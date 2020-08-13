JASPER — Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler says new evidence has been discovered in a missing person investigation. Jonathan Barrett Brantley, 20, of Mt. Judea, was reported missing Aug. 6.
The new evidence indicates Brantley was having suicidal thoughts when he disappeared. He also indicated in the newly discovered evidence that Brantley may have decided to travel "across America" before deciding what to do next.
"Brantley was in possession of cash and has not been using a debit card or any traceable electronics that we are aware of and no friends or family have indicated hearing from him," Wheeler said Wednesday.
A law enforcement bulletin was updated and sent nationwide.
Wheeler said, "We really hope Barrett makes contact with someone or is contacted by law enforcement. We are very concerned for his wellbeing. He's a very good young man and has a lot to offer and live for." Wheeler continued, "One of our best hopes is the public's help. Our initial Facebook post has been shared over 13,000 times. We truly appreciate everyone getting word out. Please continue to do so."
Brantley was last seen in the Mt. Judea area Thursday evening, Aug. 6. He was going to another residence near Mt. Judea where he did work for the owner. His direction of travel once he left there is unknown. His phone was found at the residence where he had been working.
Brantley drives a 2003 silver Toyota Tacoma pickup with temporary tags.
