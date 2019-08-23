Photo courtesy of Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

Roughly 3,500 fish attractor locations have been formed by the AGFC in the last five years. Each of these locations includes at least a half-dozen trees, bamboo piles or artificial structures to concentrate fish in some of Arkansas’s aging reservoirs. The AGFC’s Geographic Information Systems Division built special downloadable files already in the format needed for the most popular brands of fishfinders and GPS units. One download will plot every attractor in a given lake.