JASPER -- Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said his department is investigating the report of a missing Kansas woman.
Sherry Lynn Babcock, 51, of Potwin, Kansas, was reported missing Nov. 26, but had not been seen at home for 10 days.
Friends had contact with her since then and she was in the Searcy area as recently as Nov. 21, Wheeler said.
Her car was found abandoned -- unlocked and with her purse and other valuables inside -- in Ponca on Nov. 22. She has not been seen since, a statement said.
She is described as 5-foot-2, 125 pounds, with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.
Sheriff Wheeler asks that if anyone has seen Sherry Babcock since Friday, Nov. 22, to notify the Newton County Sheriff's Office at (870) 446-5124 or the Butler County (Kansas) Sheriff's Office at (316) 322-4254.
“Investigators are using phone pings, bloodhounds, investigative interviews and other resources to try and determine where Babcock may have gone,” Wheeler said.
