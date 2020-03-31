JASPER — Newton County Judge Warren Campbell reported Monday afternoon that he received notification from the Arkansas Department of Heath that the first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Newton County.
He said the confirmed case was located in Jasper, but no other information had been released.
Jasper Mayor Jan Larson said, “I believe most of our Jasper residents and businesses understand the seriousness of this and are responding accordingly."
She reminded residents and businesses of personal distancing and the 6-foot rule.
She asked businesses that are providing essential services to continue to schedule the 7-8 a.m. shopping time for high-risk and elderly persons.
Do not congregate in groups of 10 or more. If one person becomes ill in that group, all could face quarantine, she said.
"We appreciate those of you who are continuing services for the people in this area — be sure you share with your employees the need to decontaminate before they go home to their families. We are asking city employees to stay close to home — stay in your community or county, please. This is not an unreasonable request of all residents."
The playground at the park is closed, but the park is open so people can get outside and walk, but observe the 6-foot rule, the mayor continued.
"Many of our residents do not have access to communication systems," she said. The city, in partnership with the Newton County Times, is providing residents and businesses in Jasper with printed information about preventative measures to avoid this virus.
She also noted businesses needing assistance can go to the sba.gov website for information, or to call their local banker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.