The Newton County Senior Center will be hosting a bake sale full of goodies and Chirstmas ornaments until Dec. 21. The center is currently taking orders for pies with a selection of pecan, pumpkin or coconut cream; strawberry cheescakes and cookies. They also offer personalized Christmas ornaments such as tiles, wooden signs and ornaments for the tree. For more information, please call 870-446-5531.
All orders must be in by 9 a.m. Dec. 21. Orders must be picked up by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23.
