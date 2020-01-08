If you’ve got children in the Newton County Spelling Bee next week, you will want to know that the location has changed.
Wood Motor Company and the Harrison Daily Times are sponsoring the Scripps Spelling Bee for Boone County and Newton County.
The Newton County location has changed to the Newton County Courthouse in Jasper at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The last several spelling bees were held at the Carroll Electric building in Jasper.
The Boone County Bee will be in the Durand Center at Crockett Tower on Monday, Jan. 13. The K-4 grades will begin at 9 a.m. and the 5-8 grades will be at 1 p.m.
In case of in climate weather, the makeup date for Boone County is Thursday, Jan. 16 and Newton County is Friday, Jan. 17.
For more information contact Donna Braymer at (870) 743-0605.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.