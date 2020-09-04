The Newton County Senior Center will host a drive through fish fry Friday, Sept. 11 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There is no charge, but a $10 donation is recommended. The meal will include hand breaded fried catfish or chicken strips, coleslaw, baked beans, jalapeño cheddar cornbread, pickled green tomatoes and pear crisp.
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 face charges in Monday morning shooting at Omaha
- David Humphrey
- Man allegedly tried to run down deputies
- Racism, hate crime resolution passes; 2 aldermen vote ‘no’
- 36 COVID-19 cases at Somerset Senior Living
- Mandy Lowry joins Cornerstone Bank
- NARMC welcomes Family Medicine/OB physician
- Bear spotted in town Sunday morning
- Jimmy Ray Dodson
- James Edward 'Ed' Reavis
Images
Videos
Commented
- Texas held the first virtual jury trial in a criminal case (a misdemeanor traffic case) using a video conference call. Is this the future of justice in the U.S.? (1)
- CONNECTING THE DOTS Israel, the United States, and child sacrifice (1)
- Ballot set for Boone County voters (1)
- Sub teachers a concern for 2020-21 (1)
- Aldermen, JPs meet Friday on anti-hate resolution (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.