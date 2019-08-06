It’s time to nominate men for the Arvest Bank, John Paul Hammerschmidt, Men of Distinction luncheon set for Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Nomination forms are available online at harrisondaily.com or at the Harrison Daily Times office located at 111 West Rush Avenue.
The Men of Distinction luncheons began as a way to honor the late Cong. John Paul Hammerschmidt and to provide a scholarship for a man attending North Arkansas College.
In 2015, the men honored were Dr. Charles Adair, Larry Brandt, Mosco Cash, D. Jeff Christenson, Jerry Jackson, Mike Nabors, Perry Harness, Ken Reeves and Jim Stockton.
In 2016 Dr. Bill Baker, J.D. Erwin, Dale Garner, Fred Garry, Joe Melton, Jerry Pinson, Ronnie Ramsey, Pat Reed and Ken Savells were honored.
In 2017 the men honored were Ken Bailey, Jon Burnside, Dale Hardman, retired Judge Robert McCorkindale, Shorty Ozier, John Sherman and Paul Shrum.
In 2018 Dr. Akel, Abe, Craig Cambell, Bob Dodson, Jim Gresham, Dave Morton, Underwood Mitchell and David Underwood were honored.
For more information email Donna Braymer at donnab@harrisondaily.com or call (870) 743-0605.
Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. The luncheon is sponsored by Arvest Bank, Crockett Properties, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, North Arkansas College and the Harrison Daily Times.
The new owner of the Durand Center property, Jeff Crockett said Monday he was saving the date for the Durand Center to host this event. The 2019 Men of Distinction Luncheon is set for Wednesday, Oct. 9. Doors will open at 11 a.m. with the program beginning at 11:30. The meal will be provided by Jamie’s Creative Catering.
