Thea Norcross will reign over the Harrison High School 2020 Colors Day festivities being held Friday, Jan. 17.
The daughter of Matt and Kara Norcross will be escorted at the assembly by Ben Elliott, son of Neil and Jackie Elliott, and Coulter McCuistion, son of John and Kelly McCuistion, and honorary escort, Collier McCuistion. Game Day escort will be Matt Norcross.
The 2020 Colors Day assembly will begin at 1:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in the high school gymnasium, and Justin Maland, Class of 1995, will be the Colors Day speaker. Principal Jay Parker will introduce the speaker, and student body president Ty Phillips will welcome parents, alumni and guests. The Class of 1995 will be recognized at the assembly.
The Harrison High School Choir will perform the National Anthem, and the Harrison High School Band will perform the processional and coronation, the Alma Mater, and the recessional. The Harrison High School cheerleaders will lead the crowd in the pledge of allegiance and also in a pep rally.
Maids in the 2020 Colors Day royalty include:
• Senior maid Kenzie Parker, daughter of Kevin and Serena Parker and Mark and Kristie Marshall, will be escorted at the assembly by Gabe Huskey, son of Jimmy and Micha Huskey, and Ethan Edwards, son of Amy and Brian Wells and Seth Edwards. Kevin Parker will be her game escort.
• Senior maid Shayne Gilliam, daughter of Jason and Tracy Gilliam, will be escorted at the assembly by Josh McCormick, son of Kent and Skipper McCormick, and Abe Glidewell, son of Jessica Aubert and Jake Glidewell. Jason Gilliam will be her game escort.
• Senior maid Makensie Gage, daughter of Brian Gage and Bobbie Brisco will be escorted at the assembly by Kolby Stone, son of Phillip Stone, and Gus Miller, son of Matt and Beth Miller and Teslie and Derek Russel. Brian Gage will be her game escort.
• Junior maid Brynn Oleson, daughter of Joe and Michelle Oleson, will be escorted at the assembly by Gatlin James, son of Joe Paul and Carrie James. Joe Oleson will be her game escort.
• Junior maid Sydney Shrum, daughter of Steve and Dixie Shrum, will be escorted at the assembly by Timber Crenwelge, son of Jill and Travis Bundy. Steve Shrum will be her game escort.
• Junior maid Allyson Brooks will be escorted at the assembly by Julius Scott, son of John and Amber Kidwell and Julius Scott Sr. Pete Barrett will be her game escort.
• Sophomore maid Grace Gardner, daughter of Kim Gardner, will be escorted at the assembly by Logan Plumlee, son of Ryan and Barbie Plumlee. Ricky Burdette will be her game escort.
• Sophomore maid Hays Reed, daughter of Curtis and Deana Reed, will be escorted at the assembly by Kaden Quandt, son of Cameron and Kayla Quandt. Curtis Reed will be her game escort.
• Sophomore maid Addie Jones, daughter of Marcus and Angela Jones, will be escorted at the assembly by Maverick Wynn, son of James Wynn and Mitzi Cantrell. Marcus Jones will be her game escort.
• Freshman maid Clare Barger, daughter of Preston and Rachel Barger, will be escorted at the assembly by Bryce Bonds, son of Bryan and Nell Bonds. Preston Barger will be her game escort.
• Freshman maid Noelle Pall, daughter of Kris and John Pall, will be escorted at the assembly by Lance Johnson, son of Casey and Amber Johnson.
• Freshman maid Sydney Hobson, daughter of Brandon and Christy Hobson, will be escorted at the assembly by Scout Teague, son of Hollie Pierce and Michael Teague. Brandon Hobson will be her game escort.
Flower girl will be Brilee Williams, daughter of Trevor and Carlee Williams. Crown bearer will be Phierce Hatch, son of Alex and Mary Beth Hatch.
Game festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, with the varsity girls basketball game. The Goblins and Lady Goblins will host Huntsville. The processional, coronation and recessional will be between the varsity girls and varsity boys games.
