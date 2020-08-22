Thank you Ramsey Motors!

North Arkansas College held their graduation ceremony on Saturday at Pioneer Pavilion on the south campus. Mask wearing and social distancing were required in order to have the event. Graduate Hannah Weaver gave the invocation and Bethany Amerson gave the student commencement address. Dr. Randy Esters, President of North Arkansas College, was the featured speaker and Dr. Rick Massengale, Vice President for Academic Affairs, and R.G. Earnest, Board Chairman for the Board of Trustees, handed out the diplomas to the graduates in attendance.

I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.

