North Arkansas College released the following statement Friday, March 13:
North Arkansas College has made the decision to follow the lead of several area institutions including the University of Arkansas and the College of the Ozarks to convert as many courses as possible to an online delivery format. In an effort to minimize potential spread of COVID-19, officials at North Arkansas College have decided to move the bulk of classes to online delivery beginning Monday, March 16.
Most technical courses will continue to meet on the North Campus but may have a modified schedule designed to reduce social interaction and time in enclosed spaces such as classrooms. Students should check with their instructors. In-person classes will resume Monday, March 30th unless the College announces otherwise.
This is out of the abundance of precaution as no students, staff or faculty have been confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus as of the date and time of this announcement.
“This is not a reaction to new news,” commented Dr. Randy Esters. “We are simply being proactive and reducing the number of social interactions by taking this step. Many, if not most of our classes already offer on-line sections. Moving sections on-line temporarily doesn’t disrupt education but it might help students and faculty be more comfortable and confident.”
Instructors are finalizing plans to deliver instruction remotely and will communicate those plans with students in the next few days. Most classes will be ready Monday, March 16. Students are encouraged to check emails regularly and look for communications from their instructors on Canvas. Students should also let their instructor know if they do not have computer access so that accommodations can be made.
Key information for students and staff:
· FANUC Robotics training scheduled for March 23-24, 26-27 will be held.
· Two computer labs will be open in the Learning Resource Center (library) for those who do not have access to internet or computers.
· Technical instructors should contact students with information about where classes will meet and communicate any modifications to reduce social interaction and confinement in close proximities.
· At this time all employees can access their offices to work.
· Concurrent credit classes held on campus will follow Northark directives, classes held off-campus will follow the associated high school directives.
· Adult Education classes will follow the local high school directive.
· Allied Health programs will follow the restrictions and guidance of their clinical sites.
· Staff and faculty will report to work as scheduled unless they have received permission from the area vice-president and Dr. Esters.
· Faculty, staff and students should check emails and college communications frequently for changes and notifications.
· The Fiddler’s Convention on campus has been canceled.
· Do not come to campus if you are sick or have a fever. Employees should use sick leave, followed by any vacation or comp-time leave. If you or someone sharing your home is exposed or diagnosed with COVID-19, notify Kris Greening immediately at (870) 391-3215.
· The CDC is recommending that travelers avoid all non-essential travel to China, South Korea, Iran and Europe. Travelers returning from those areas to the U.S. will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days and practice self-distancing. Additionally, the CDC is placing the rest of the world at a Level 2 risk, including the United States. All travelers are recommended to monitor their health for 14 days after traveling.
· Everyone is urged to continue to practice social distancing and preventative measures as recommended by the CDC.
Northark will closely monitor the situation as it evolves. The latest news and updates can be found at www.northark.edu/coronavirus. Students, staff, faculty, parents and the general public can send questions or concerns by email to coronavirus@northark.edu.
