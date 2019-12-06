North Arkansas College officials are inviting the public to comment on long range planning and announcing expanded robotics courses.
The college is currently in the process of updating its five-year Strategic Plan. The college wants to hear from community members, Chambers of Commerce representatives, elected officials, employers and educational partners, as well as alumni to give feedback in order to deepen the impact of the college to the region and increase operational efficiencies and effectiveness.
The college invites external stakeholders to attend a public meeting to participate in roundtable discussions to help shape the plan for the future. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the John Paul Hammerschmidt Conference Room on the south campus. Breakfast pasties with juice and coffee will be served.
Dr. Randy Esters said community involvement is paramount. “Our external stakeholders’ opinions and insights are valuable to help Northark fully achieve its Mission to provide high-quality, affordable and convenient educational opportunities to everyone.”
A survey will be developed for those who cannot attend the meeting to provide feedback online. The survey will be posted on the college’s website home page at northark.edu under news.
And the spring semester will see more robotics classes offered.
Officials announced that two FANUC robotics courses will be offered in the spring 2020 semester. Classes will be taught by John Levy, a FANUC Certified FAST instructor.
Last September, Northark became the first FANUC Authorized Satellite Training (FAST) Center for robotics training in the state of Arkansas.
FANUC Handling Tool Operations and Programming Material Handling will be offered from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Jan. 6-9. FANUC Robotics iRVision 2D is offered to students from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. on March 23-25. Cost is $1,936 per participant for each class.
For more information about FAST robotics at Northark, visit www.northark.edu/FANUCrobotics or to enroll in the upcoming courses contact Nell Bonds, Dean of Technical and Outreach Programs, by email at nbonds@northark.edu or by phone at (870) 391-3181.
