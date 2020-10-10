The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at North Arkansas College Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in room B103 in the JPH center.
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.
Most Popular
Articles
- 4 arrested after search warrant
- Car wreck leads to potential job
- Sweetness is coming soon, with Dunkin’
- Three arrested for thefts out of Missouri
- Rogers woman killed, 5 others hurt in Monday night crash
- Stacey Watkins
- Ronald Hunt
- Richard Poe
- Donna Sue Phillips
- Woman loses 100 pounds with the help of Silver Sneakers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.