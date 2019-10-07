The O.U.R. Educational Cooperative will hold a special meeting at the cooperative on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. for the purpose of personnel employment consideration.
Notice of Special board Meeting for O.U.R. Education Cooperative
