If you’re a Harrison water customer, you probably got a notice with your water bill that you might consider testing your tap water for lead. It’s an annual program.
Harrison Public Works director Wade Phillips said the yearly notification to all water customers is required under the Environmental Protection Agency’s lead and copper rule.
The city tests 60 customers’ water in the spring and the same number in the fall. They are chosen from a list approved by the state Health Department that targets areas where high lead levels have been detected in the past.
In those cases, the city takes empty bottles to residents on the list. They draw samples and the city takes them for testing at no charge to those customers.
All residents are notified in their water bills that they can have their water tested if they want. Phillips said the notification contains contact information for a lab that tests water, but there is a nominal charge.
Phillips said samples of water taken from the main water system don’t show high lead levels. So, samples are taken from customers’ faucets for lead testing.
“What we’re looking for primarily is households that have got high lead content in their plumbing,” he said. “That’s your biggest source of lead that you’re going to get in your drinking water.”
Phillips indicated that there is no real reason for panic, but it’s something people should keep in mind.
“It’s reasonable to be concerned, especially if you have an older home,” he said.
Those older homes, especially ones built prior to 1981, could have plumbing that contains lead or put together with lead solder.
Over time, pipes can deteriorate and lead can leach into drinking water.
At one point, the city considered injecting orthophosphate into water before it got to people’s homes. That is designed to coat the inside of pipes to diminish leaching.
But the Carroll Boone Water Association wanted to try to do something that would help all customers on the system. So, Phillips said operators at Carroll Boone have been increasing the pH level in water to hope to achieve the same goal of reducing leaching from household plumbing.
The city decided to hold off on orthophosphate treatment until Carroll Boone could accomplish raising the pH level, then check for new results.
The 60 customers whose water is tested twice a year are notified individually, but notices all customers recently received go out annually.
Phillips said one way people can help reduce any lead coming from their faucets is to let the water run for 30 seconds after it’s been sitting overnight in the pipes inside your house before consuming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.