As Thanksgiving Day approaches, North Central Arkansas families are expressing their gratitude by giving back. Residents are filling shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene
items to send to children in need around the world. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they
have ever received.
During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week Nov. 18 – 25, local residents will collect
shoebox gifts at 9 drop-off locations in North Central Arkansas. The Samaritan’s Purse project, partnering
with churches worldwide, will deliver these gifts to children in need. The North Central Arkansas Area
Tea.m. volunteers hope to collect more than 13,300 gifts during the week. “It’s amazing to see the local
community rally together for a global impact,” said Jennifer Baker, Media Support volunteer for OCC
North Central Arkansas. “We see all ages getting involved – and more and more every year.”
North Central Arkansas residents are not alone in their effort to help children around the world. More than
150,000 U.S. volunteers including families, churches and other groups are coming together to contribute
to the largest Christmas project of its kind. In 2019, Samaritan’s Purse hopes to collect enough Operation
Christmas Child shoebox gifts to reach 11 million children, with 13,300 coming from North Central
Arkansas.
For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call OCC Mid South Office at
(615) 962-7145, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online
through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the
convenience of online shopping can browse sa.m.aritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a
child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal
note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and
evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to
demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local
church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has
collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries
and territories.
2019 Drop Off Locations and times:
Yellville Church of Christ
100 W. 4th Street
Yellville, AR 72687-0138
Mon, Nov. 18 10 a.m - 12 p.m.
Tue, Nov. 19 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Wed, Nov. 20 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Thu, Nov. 21 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Fri, Nov. 22 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 23 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Sun, Nov. 24 1:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Mon, Nov. 25 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Harrison Real Ministries
111 S Spring Street
Harrison, AR 72601-5103
Mon, Nov. 18 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Tue, Nov. 19 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Wed, Nov. 20 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Thu, Nov. 21 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Fri, Nov. 22 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 23 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Sun, Nov. 24 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Mon, Nov. 25 6 a.m. - 8 a.m.
Marshall Northview Baptist Church
224 Mills Lane
Marshall, AR 72650-8943
Mon, Nov. 18 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Tue, Nov. 19 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Wed, Nov. 20 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Thu, Nov. 21 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Fri, Nov. 22 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sat, Nov. 23 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Sun, Nov. 24 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Mon, Nov. 25 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
For more drop off locations, please call (615) 962-7145 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.
