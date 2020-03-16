The Ozark Arts Council’s top priority is the safety and health of our patrons, so, due to the viral illnesses that are rampant, we have decided to follow the recommendation of our city and postpone this weekend and next’s showing of Nunsense II. We will be giving the option of refund, but you may also choose to move your ticket once we have decided on a new date. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes, but we feel that a large gathering could potentially be harmful for our patrons and our volunteers. If you have already bought a ticket and would like a refund, please email info@ozarkartscouncil.org or call 870-391-3504 and give us your name, number, and address to where you would like your refund sent. It will be 2 weeks before we issue refunds as it is done manually. We hope, however, that you will hold onto your ticket and attend when we reschedule, because we would hate for you to miss this or any of our events.
Thank you for supporting the Arts and please be safe and healthy.
