There were 10 people in line to cast their ballots at 8 a.m. Thursday as early voting started in the Harrison city special sales tax election. Only city residents are eligible to vote.
And there was a steady flow of new voters headed into the Boone County Election Center as the line grew.
By about 3 p.m. Tuesday, 535 had cast ballots early, records show. Of those voters, the largest percent was from ages 65 to 74.
• Ages 18 to 24 — seven, or 1.3%
• Ages 25 to 34 — 17 or 3.2%
• Ages 35 to 44 — 64, or 12%
• Ages 45 to 54 — 57, or 10.6%
• Ages 55 to 64 — 90, or 16.8%
• Ages 65 to 74 — 163, or 30.5%
• Ages 75 and up — 137, or 25.6%
The total number of voted cast by 3 p.m. Tuesday also equates to about 6.6% of all registered voters in the city limits.
Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Nov. 6-8, and again Monday, Nov. 11, at Boone County Election Center at the corner of West Central Avenue and South Cherry Street in Harrison.
If you are an Arkansas voter registered to vote in another county and you now live in the Harrison city limits, you have until 4:30 p.m. this Friday to move your registration to Harrison. Go to the Election Center to accomplish that.
Photo ID is required to vote. Anyone without a photo ID at the time can have one made for the purpose of voting only at the election center. You can also vote on a provisional ballot if you simply don’t have your ID with you at the time, but you must take your ID to the Election Center by the Monday after the election for your vote to be counted.
The city is asking voters to approve a 0.75% sales tax to finance construction of a $39.9 million community recreational complex. That tax would expire when bonds sold are paid off, which could be up to 15 years.
Voters are also asked to approve a 0.25% sales tax to maintain the new facility and other existing parks facilities. It would be a permanent tax.
Because the two issues are separate questions on the ballot, one could pass and the other fail.
Officials have said that if the 0.75% temporary tax passes and the 0.25% tax fails, they will have to consider the next move because there would be no additional money to operate and maintain it. The city won’t be required to levy the larger tax if the smaller one fails.
If the lesser tax passes and the larger fails, the revenue would be used for existing parks facilities.
Election day is schedule for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Election Center will be open, as well as Woodland Heights Baptist Church on Gipson Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.