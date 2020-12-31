LITTLE ROCK — State health officials are warning of stress on the healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic and urging caution at the end of the holiday season.
As Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced record high deaths and hospitalizations Tuesday, he also talked about hospital capacity.
Hutchinson noted that even though many people were careful, the state has seen a one-third increase in new daily positive COVID-19 cases since the Thanksgiving holiday. That also amounted to a 10% increase in hospitalizations.
“This is a challenging time for Arkansas because of this,” Hutchinson said.
He reported that as of Tuesday morning, 5% of ICU beds in the state were available. Twenty-one percent of all hospital beds were available and ventilator capacity was at 60%.
Although that might show some elbow room, things change when considering regions of the state. A hospital in south Arkansas might have bed space when the need for beds is in north Arkansas, Hutchinson said.
The state built on the emergency TraumaComm system that can see patients transferred to the appropriate hospital for the appropriate treatment. The same concept was applied to moving COVID-19 patients to the right hospital.
Hutchinson announced on Dec. 15 that the system, called COVIDComm, was ready to operate under the direction of Dr. Jerrilyn Jones, preparedness medical director with the state Health Department.
Jones said Tuesday that although ICU bed capacity is a “somewhat tight,” hospitals were managing at the time.
She said COVIDComm had facilitated the transfer of 64 patients in the previous two weeks.
Jones reiterated the governor’s point that the the location of the patient is key in finding the space for a patient.
In addition, there might be an ICU bed available, but there might not be healthcare workers to staff it.
Jones advised following all health guidelines in order to avoid exposure to the disease.
“Because that’s going to be the best way to avoid being hospitalized for the disease and needing to be transferred to another facility,” Jones said.
State Health Secretary Dr. José Romero said he anticipates seeing an uptick in cases as has been the trend since Thanksgiving.
He admitted that the New Year’s holiday is “quite festive,” but he asked people to reconsider large gatherings and consider a celebration with family members in your household. He said the next few weeks will be critical for the health of the state and the healthcare infrastructure.
“We are already on a curve,” Romero said, “and if we add more cases to that we are in danger of overwhelming our hospital system, even though we have in place a very, very robust way of finding beds.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
