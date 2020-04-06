Local officials are urging residents to wear cloth facial coverings as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Boone County, its Office of Emergency Management, the city of Harrison, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center and the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce issued a joint statement regarding the CDC advisory.
CDC now recommends the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure. The recommended cloth face coverings are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators, which are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance. Visit www.cdc.gov for more information.
The CDC continues to study the spread and effects of the novel coronavirus across the United States. They now know from recent studies that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. That means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity such as speaking, coughing or sneezing. It is critical to emphasize that maintaining 6-feet social distancing remains important to slowing the spread of the virus.
As of 9 a.m. Monday, April 6th, Boone County had three confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“We will continue to update the public as we are provided information from state health officials,” the statement said. “We encourage all residents to protect themselves and their families and limit non-essential travel.”
