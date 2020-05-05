We would like to say a big thank you for the outpouring of support from our community! Your donations helped keep our shelter going during this tough time.
The good news is that our Cause for Paws Thrift Store is re-opening this Saturday, May 9. We will resume normal hours of 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. We are asking customers to wear masks when possible and maintain a social distance of six feet from others while in the store for the safety of staff and guests. All clothing, shoes and purses will be on sale for 50 percent off for our re-opening. We are excited to be able to open the store as it is main source of funding for the shelter!
The thrift store is currently accepting donations, so if you have been cleaning out your closets and garages during social isolation, we will be happy to take your gently used goods at the store.
Also on Saturday, May 9, we will be holding a flower sale in front of our Cause for Paws Thrift Store. Local gardeners and Wildwind Bluff Farms will have plants available for sale from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. All proceeds from the flower sale go to the shelter. While several plants will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, daylilies are limited and need to be reserved in advance. Please see the Wildwind Bluff Farms Facebook page to reserve your locally cultivated lilies. These beautiful and unique lilies will make excellent Mother's Day gifts!
Our shelter is continuing to operate limited hours of 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, except for Sundays and Wednesdays. We still have many wonderful dogs and a couple of cats waiting for their forever homes. We encourage you to come meet them and make them part of your family.
If you are not able to adopt right now, you can sponsor our shelter animals online. Please see the Ozark Humane Society Facebook page for details to donate online, or simply mail your donation to PO Box 542, Harrison, AR 72602. Our shelter dogs, cats, staff and volunteers greatly appreciate your support!
