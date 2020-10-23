Ozark Opportunities, Inc. Board of Directors Executive Committee will meet via teleconference on Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. Information to attend via Google Meet will be sent to all active OOI Board Members. Any additional community members wanting to attend the meeting virtually will need to contact Mr. Atkinson at (870) 741-9406 ext. 5334 or email rtatkinson@ozarkopp.org.
The public is invited to attend the meeting.
