“At Orion Waste Solutions, the health and safety of our employees, customers and the communities we serve are critically important,” according to an announcement issued Tuesday afternoon.
"With the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation rapidly evolving, we are diligently evaluating matters to ensure that we can continue to provide the highest quality of service to our customers.
"With that said, Orion Waste Solutions and the city of Harrison have decided it is prudent to close public access to the Recycling Drop-off Center effective immediately. At this time, we expect the recycling facility to be closed for at least two weeks. We will continue to monitor the situation and urge the public to follow the guidance of Harrison’s Mayor Jerry Jackson.
"Orion’s office will also be closed to the public, but will remain staffed to provide customer service Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as, Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
"Residential curbside and commercial trash and recycling collection services are not affected by this closure. Our drivers will be running normal routes as scheduled.
"We will continue to monitor this situation and update as changes occur. Orion is committed to be there when you need us the most and together our communities will overcome this threat.
Email Orion operations manager Chad Donovan at cdonovan@orionwaste.com with specific questions or concerns.
