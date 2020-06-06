Thank you Ramsey Motors!

Ozark Opportunities, Inc. is announcing that the Winter Emergency Utility Assistance Program (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program) will end on Wednesday, June 10. Opening dates for the Summer Energy Assistance Program will be

announced at a later date.

