Thank you Ramsey Motors!

Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.

Ozark Opportunities, Inc. leadership have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation

closely and we understand the concerns many are experiencing. As the situation

around the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve. Ozark Opportunities, Inc. is

committed to responding to the needs of our community members and employees.

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, Ozark Opportunities, Inc. outreach offices will

temporarily lock its doors to the public (March 16-27). Staff will continue to serve the

public and conduct business during normal business hours (8 am – 4:30 pm Monday

through Friday) via phone, fax, email, and online. We will continue to accept

applications for assistance via phone, email, fax and online. At this time, we feel that

limiting the number of people and personal contact in public places would be best.

We regret having to limit access to our outreach offices and will continue to monitor

the situation in the coming days and weeks. We appreciate your patience as we

navigate this situation going forward.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.