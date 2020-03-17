Ozark Opportunities, Inc. leadership have been monitoring the COVID-19 situation
closely and we understand the concerns many are experiencing. As the situation
around the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve. Ozark Opportunities, Inc. is
committed to responding to the needs of our community members and employees.
Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, Ozark Opportunities, Inc. outreach offices will
temporarily lock its doors to the public (March 16-27). Staff will continue to serve the
public and conduct business during normal business hours (8 am – 4:30 pm Monday
through Friday) via phone, fax, email, and online. We will continue to accept
applications for assistance via phone, email, fax and online. At this time, we feel that
limiting the number of people and personal contact in public places would be best.
We regret having to limit access to our outreach offices and will continue to monitor
the situation in the coming days and weeks. We appreciate your patience as we
navigate this situation going forward.
