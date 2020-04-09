Staff and parents at Forest Heights Elementary took their turn with a parade to greet students and parents while school is out.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered earlier this week that public school would be closed for on-site classes for the remainder of the current school year.
Forest Heights principal Mark Ditmanson said organizers used bus routes to create the parade route so they could hit as many neighborhoods as possible. Students who live on Gaither Mountain were informed the parade would end at the old junior high parking lot if they wanted to meet there.
Ditmanson said the parade was to let kids and parents know they are missed and the staff is still around.
“That’s what we want to let them know,” Ditmanson said.
The parade route was posted on social media to let everyone know where they might be able to catch the procession.
“They’re excited, I know that,” Ditmanson said. “I’ve been getting pictures of kids making their posters.”
And there were children and parents along the route. On Arbor Drive, parents and children were waiting.
Amber Stacy, along with 7-year-old son, Anderson, and 12-year-old daughter, Ruthie Jane, had decorated the driveway of their residence with chalk.
“We’re trying to tell them we love them, too,” Amber said.
Other than internet meeting calls since school has been out, they’ve not had any real contact with teachers at Forest.
“We’ve been super excited,” Amber said.
At the base of “the big H,” 14-year-old Brayden Presley, a former Forest Student, and his 10-year-old brother, Pres, a current fourth grader, were waiting for the parade.
Pres said he was looking forward to seeing everyone again.
“I kind of miss them,” he said. Then he added, “I’m going to miss my graduation.”
