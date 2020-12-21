Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway said Monday that Lone Oak Dairy Road from Highway 392 (Capps Road) to Estes Road has been closed to all traffic.
Hathaway said one side of a small bridge on the stretch of Lone Oak Dairy Road collapsed Friday, Dec. 11.
Half of the bridge had been closed and traffic was all using the other side. That added traffic caused the rest of the bridge to be unstable, so the entire section of the road was closed.
Hathaway said the closure will last until the bridge can be fully repaired. He said that with holidays approaching it could take until the end of next week or longer to fix it completely.
Hathaway said people can access Lone Oak Dairy from either Estes Road or Rock Springs Road.
