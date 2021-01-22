I had a student ask me an interesting question this week. “What is a passion?” and “What’s the difference in a hobby and a passion?”
Aren’t those good questions? It really has made me do some thinking about things. I even called my mom this morning to see if I ever talked about what I wanted to be when I grew up. She’s still thinking about that answer. But I really don’t remember being driven to do something specific as a young kid. I know I’ve always loved to read and write, sing and play the piano. But are those things hobbies or passions? I loved going to church and the library. I’m so old (I’m going to rephrase that) … The buildings are so old ... now that the church building I grew up in is now a Spanish market and a new library was built across the street from the one I spent so much time in.
But I still have a love of libraries and of course I love the calling to our church. So I called on Charles Stanley to see what he had to say. Interestingly there is a Bible Study on YouVersion entitled Passion & Purpose.
“Your potential is the sum of all possibilities that God has for your life. And the truth is, you’ve absolutely no way to comprehend all of the possibilities that an all-wise, all-knowing, infinite God sees,” Stanley says.
“For we are God’s masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things he planned for us long ago,” Ephesians 2:10 NLT.
Stanley starts out the Bible Study asking the reader “if they are excited about their life, or just merely existing, drifting from day to day without any sense or purpose or direction.”
Sometimes I think we do get stuck in a rut, like the commercials we see of an alarm clock going off, shower, work, back to bed until the clock goes off again. I don’t want to “settle for how things are.” Stanley says somewhere along the lines, the person who “settles” for life has become complacent and content with their circumstances. “They settled for what they believed was adequate or satisfactory instead of exerting the effort and work necessary to living a life that’s truly excellent and outstanding,” he said.
So have I totally confused and discouraged you about your passion? I hope not. Passions and hobbies are how God wired you. Stanley says “God has placed more within you than you realize.”
Every cell in your body screams uniqueness to you. Sure, your close family members’ cells are going to show a familiar match … but there are no two people exactly alike in every way. God has created each one of us with our own unique possibilities, passions, likes and dislikes.
I do not like the taste or smell of tuna. Never have. Never will. Thankfully, my husband feels the same way. So I never prepared any tuna in our home. Never. Now that our boys are adults, one asked me a few years ago, “Why didn’t we ever have tuna. I love it!” Of course his wife came from a family of tuna lovers. Well, I’m happy for them. But it still isn’t going to make me desire tuna!
We are all different. Even the children we gave birth to! My parents love tuna. But it skipped a generation as far as I’m concerned!!!!!
Stanley’s study presents seven essentials related to the pursuit of your God-given potential and His purpose for your life. “But only one relates to your eternal potential: You must have a clean heart,” he says.
He goes on to explain we were all born with a “bent” away from God. Every person!!! We are born with a sinful nature and focus on self and self-gratification. “Feed me! Change me! And Hold me!” The cry of every baby — when nothing is wrong — proves that point.
“But God sent His only Son — Jesus Christ to die a substitutionary, atoning death for us so that we might experience a change in our spiritual nature,” Stanley explains. This new relationship with Jesus Christ produces a desire to a new way of living. “This is when the Holy Spirit unlocks and unleashes the fullness of the person’s potential, unfolding before him all he’s created to be and do, helping him to succeed at accomplishing God’s purpose for his life,” he said.
So without the Lord as our guide, I’m not sure anyone can really know their true passion and calling for life. Get to know Jesus Christ and the passion He has demonstrated for you.
“Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us,” Ephesians 3:20.
