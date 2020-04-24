Affordable vet service of north Arkansas has started a pet food pantry for families impacted by the corona virus. We are asking everyone to please call and arrange a pick up time. 870-741-9447. We are accepting monetary donations, purina dog chow and purina cat chow.
