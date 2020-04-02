Your help is needed.
Boone County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Jackson and his wife, Christie, are working frantically to gather additional health care supplies for the area.
“I have found a vendor who will sell us 2,500 N95 masks at the cost of $10,000,” Christie said. “I am hoping to make the community and the larger businesses of our area aware of the needs so we can get these supplies.”
She has spoken to several nursing homes, clinics, police and fire departments in the area and the shortage of all medical supplies is very real. “They need everything — from shoe coverings, thermometers, professional grade wipes, face shields, sanitizer — everything.”
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson asked Christie if she would head up this collection, storage and distributing operation using the space she has at the Copper Rock Barn off of Highway 7 North.
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president Bob Largent will be the clearing house for cash donations or checks.
“Tammy Moore at Bill Lovell’s Main Street Merchandise has been such a blessing,” Christie said. “Bill has already gone through all of his warehouses and put together six or seven pallets of supplies for us.
“We have been contacting vendors and need the money to go ahead and purchase the items. Walmart and FedEx have said they will do what they can to help,” she said. “We may need people to help with delivery of the items to those in need after we receive them.
“Our health care workers are doing without because there is such a great need in the ‘hot spots’ area of the country. But we want to take care of our area health care professionals and do what we can to make sure they are protected.
“No donation is too small. We are falling further behind acquiring personal protection equipment,” Christie said.
Contact Christie Jackson by calling (870) 416-0401. Contact the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce at (870) 741-2659. Donations are being accepted by mail or can be dropped off at 621 E. Rush. The doors are locked but will be opened long enough to accept the donation if a call can be made when at the front door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.