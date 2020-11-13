Vintage Planes At Airport
Vintage WW2 era airplanes with the Bulldog Flight Formation Team receive re-fueling from Rob Young with the Fly Arkansas FBO (Fixed Base Operator) at the Boone County Airport Tuesday morning. The Bulldog Team performed at Big Cedar Lodge and were returning to Little Rock and stopped off at the Boone County Airport to get fuel. A total of eight planes were seen at the airport.
