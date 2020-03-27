The city's playgrounds and the dog park were closed Friday. Since the arrival of spring weather, the facilities have become magnets for children and other people looking for outdoor relief from staying at home since the governor ordered schools to close earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Parks director Chuck Eddington said the parks are attracting crowds. Pandemic protocols recommend gatherings should not exceed 10 people.
Wade Phillips, city chief operations officer, was asked in a department head staff meeting earlier this week if it might be possible to sanitize the equipment at the playgrounds.
Phillips said that equipment would have to be sanitized constantly as children from different households use the communal equipment. In addition, it could give people a false sense of security that there was no chance to spread the virus.
Harrison Police officers were stringing yellow police tape around playground equipment at Lake Harrison Park and the skatepark as well Friday morning.
