LITTLE ROCK — An additional 46 positive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas were reported Friday afternoon as Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the future of the emergency and the use of law enforcement to help enforce limitations of public gatherings.
State Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said the total of 381 cases reported Friday afternoon included 15 children 18 or under, 242 aged 19 to 64 years and 124 in patients 65 or older.
Forty-eight of those patients were hospitalized, which was up from 41 the previous day, and 17 were on ventilators, up from 13 the previous day.
Hutchinson said officials have been analyzing data and predictive models for the spread of the virus.
“You look at the different models and they range wildly based on the information that’s put into those models,” Hutchinson said.
He explained that analysis based on Arkansas Health Department information shows a possibility that the number of cases could be 2,000 by the first week in April and 3,500 cases two weeks later.
Given a 20% rate of hospitalization and the highest number of cases above it would mean 700 people in hospitals.
So, he said he authorized 10 more National Guard personnel to help the ADH and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make additional hospital bed capacity available.
In addition, he said he placed an order for 500 more ventilators. When an order is placed, it has to be paid for, but the Department of Defense could seize them or they might go to another state.
“Our plan is to do all we can to beat the worst models or the worst case scenario, and to reduce the case numbers and the hospitalization rate,” he said.
That calls for cooperation of all Arkansans to follow ADH directive of gatherings of no more than 10 people in a confined space.
Hutchinson said he had talked with varied law enforcement agencies about the need to make sure people are aware of the directive and to enforce it.
Smith said the goal is not to put people in jail, but to make sure the directive is enforced to prevent potential spread of the virus.
He said that when they hear of a planned gathering that could see hundreds of people together, they talk to the organizers about canceling or postponing or how to mitigate possible spread.
Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant said all law enforcement agencies in the state work as a team.
Bryant said law enforcement as a whole will take a “reasonable approach” to enforcing the directive by trying to seek voluntary compliance without employing an enforcement component.
“If deemed necessary, we will,” Bryant said, but the main goal is for people to use common sense. “That’s our job is to make sure that every Arkansan is safe from this virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.