Harrison Police are inviting school-aged children to attend the Police & Kids Camp set for Saturday, Aug. 3, at the old Harrison junior high building on South Pine Street.
Once again this year, students will be immersed in the law enforcement world. They will be challenged with activities such as the first-ever archery tag course (like laser tag with bows and foam arrows).
There will also be an inflatable obstacle course and inflatable water slides.
Harrison firefighters will display the ins and outs of what it takes to become a firefighter. Students will learn by facing tense scenarios with real fire equipment and see what firefighters do on a daily basis.
North Arkansas Regional Medical Center emergency medical services professionals will also present life-like scenarios as students learn what it takes to save a life and help those who are scared and feeling hopeless.
A new feature this year will be the addition of the Junior Auxiliary of Harrison and staff from the Boone County Library. They will be giving away backpacks for school-aged children.
Harrison Police Ptl. Jacob Mills, community engagement officer, said backpacks with school supplies will be first-come-first served. The child must be present and students from districts that will hand out school supplies at the first of the year, such as Harrison, will only receive a backpack.
Mills also said the camp is designed for children 5 and older, but younger children may also attend to play on the water features, although he strongly encourages adult supervision.
The camp is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free food and drinks, thank to sponsors Cornerstone Bank and Elks Lodge #2311, will be served about 11 a.m.
To register, visit the Harrison Police Department page on Facebook for an electronic form to complete. Participants can also register on that day on site.
For more information, email Mills at jmills@hps.k12.ar.us or call him at (870) 741-5463.
