Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said police are still looking for a male subject who fled in a pickup from Missouri authorities in a pursuit that ended just inside the north city limits late Thursday night.
Graddy said Sammy Awad, whose ID was out of California, was allegedly driving the vehicle reported stolen out of Harrisonville, Missouri, when Missouri Highway Patrol tried to stop him in Taney County.
The chase led into Arkansas on Highway 65, at which time Boone County and Harrison authorities were notified about 11:30 p.m., a police log shows.
As the pursuit came closer to Harrison from Bear Creek Springs, an HPD officer was in the lead of the chase and performed a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, maneuver just inside the city limits on Highway 65, Graddy said.
The pickup spun out of control and went off the roadway, striking a guy wire on a utility pole.
A female subject, who wasn’t identified, was in the pickup, but Awad, who was the driver, fled into the wooded area and was still on the loose Friday morning, Graddy said. No injuries were reported.
Anyone who knows Awad’s whereabouts is asked to call Harrison Police at (870) 741-5463.
