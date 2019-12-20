If you’re going to holiday parties, keep one thing in mind: Police will be looking for you if you’re impaired.
The Harrison Police Department will partner with other law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Administration for a high-visibility crackdown on drivers who might “feel different” leaving the party.
The national campaign — “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI.” — is underway now and will continue through Jan. 1, and law enforcement promise a zero-tolerance policy on drug impaired driving.
A press release said drug-impaired driving, be it under the influence of alcohol or drugs, is a problem on the nation’s highways. It’s illegal in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
“The holiday season should be a happy time for our community and we want to see drivers getting to their travel destinations safely,” Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said. “We cannot underestimate the importance of sober driving. The bottom line is that no matter what the substance, if it has impaired you, you should not be driving.”
Something as simple as cold medication or an over-the-counter sleep aid could impair your driving. If it does, you could be arrested for DUI. If you are taking a new prescription or a higher dose of a current prescription drug, do not drive until you know what effect it has on your judgement, coordination or reaction time. Any effect could impair your driving ability. In fact, certain medications may not impair you on their own but could if combined with another medication or alcohol.
“Driving impaired is a choice,” Graddy said. “Make the right choice and find a sober ride home if you’ve indulged in an impairing substance.”
