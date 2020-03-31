Newton County Judge Warren Campbell reported Monday afternoon that he received notification from the Arkansas Department of Health that the first positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Newton County.
He said the confirmed case was located in Jasper. The ADH map shows there have been six negative tests in Newton County.
