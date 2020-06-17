Entergy linemen Matt Wilson (left) and Drew Tabor perform preventive maintenance work on power poles on North Main Street in Harrison recently. Other electrical equipment in the area is also to be updated. Entergy linemen Glen Nelle and Eric Whitehurst were also working during the project but were not pictured.
featured
Power Work
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- Beckhams to celebrate 50th anniversary (1)
- President Trump issued an executive order imposing new regulations on social media companies (like Facebook, Twitter) after Twitter flagged several of the president’s tweets with “get the facts” links. Should Twitter be allowed to perform “fact-checking” on tweets? (1)
- Face mask directive debated (1)
- JPs asked to support Bill of Rights (1)
- Executive order issues emergency declaration due to protests in Arkansas (1)
- ‘It’s going to be difficult’; new solid waste district consultant hired (1)
- Bolonsky to attend Columbia University (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.