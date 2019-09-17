Jeff Pratt, Harrison city clerk and co-owner of Jerry Jackson Realty, said any question of a conflict of interest in a proposed land sale will be put to rest with the donation of the fee his company might receive for sale of land to build a proposed recreation complex.
The city proposed the $39.9 million facility at a special City Council meeting in July. It will require passage of a 0.75% sales tax to build the center, which will expire when bonds sold to finance construction are paid off, and a permanent 0.25% sales for maintenance and operation, and for maintaining and improving existing parks facilities.
At a council meeting in August, Pratt was asked if he would donate his commission from the sale of land on which the proposed complex would be built.
Pratt said his fee would be paid by the seller in closing costs, so he wouldn’t waive that fee. With no money coming from the city, it wouldn’t be a conflict of interest, he said.
However, Pratt told the Daily Times on Monday that he and partner Marcie Estes decided they would donate the 3% fee of $16,350, if voters approve both taxes, to establish a scholarship fund for low-income residents to qualify for to use the center.
Pratt said the city is making every attempt to make the cost to use the facility as low as possible, but they are also sensitive to the fact that even a $20 monthly family membership could be a hardship for some residents.
Donating the sales commission into a scholarship fund people can apply for could help those individuals use the facility, if voters approve it.
In fact, he said there might be other people who want to contribute to the fund over the years. Even if voters approve, it would still be as long as three years before the facility would be completed and open.
