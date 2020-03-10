North Arkansas Regional Medical Center staff say they are taking specific preparations for possible viral illness transmission.
According to a press release, NARMC is taking specific precautions to protect patients and staff while providing the best care possible with the increase of flu activity in the area and the potential spread of COVID-19, the illness brought on by the coronavirus, in the United States.
If you do visit an NARMC clinic, you will find a sign on the door that states, “Stop- For your own safety, NARMC is taking precautions to decrease the spread of viral illnesses. If you are running a fever, have a cough and have recently traveled out of state or out of the country, please return to your car and call your NARMC clinic. We will let you know how we can best care for your illness.”
The precaution is for the safety of patients and healthcare staff, and to minimize the spread of viral illnesses in the community.
Due to the increase need for masks and other protective equipment, they have removed masks from the sanitation stations at each NARMC entrance. The stations currently provide sanitizer and tissues. Masks are available upon request for patients and visitors of ill patients at the hospital and clinics, the release said.
“We are also urging the public to limit their visit to the hospital and clinics to only when necessary,” the release said. “This is out of an abundance of caution and in the effort to promote safety.”
