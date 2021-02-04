If you have a sensitivity to smoke, you’re going to want to know that some 6,000 acres are planned for controlled burns in the Ozarks this spring.
Buffalo National River and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission fire operations specialists plan to conduct prescribed fire operations on about 6,000 acres in Newton and Searcy counties, a press release said.
The “prescription” allows firefighters to maintain precise fire control and reduces the amount of underbrush and downed vegetation that could act as fuel for future wildfires. To assure visitor safety, some trails and roads may be temporarily closed during implementation of the burns.
The identified areas to be burned this spring are on Buffalo National River managed lands and on Arkansas Game and Fish Commission managed lands. The burn units vary in size from 200 to 3,000 acres. The largest units are located near Mt. Hersey and Carver along the Gene Rush Wildlife Management Area.
Buffalo National River employees 17 firefighters who support the park in a variety of ways. They perform fuel reducing prescribed fires that reduce the possibility of potentially severe wildfires. The prescribed fires also benefit the environment by stimulating plant growth and assisting in maintaining critical animal habitat such as glades.
Buffalo National River fire operations staff help with local search and rescue operations, storm clean-up and community fire education. These professionals also support national fire efforts by traveling across the country to assist in suppressing and controlling wildfires.
