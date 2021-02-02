When Boone County Quorum Court standing committees meet Tuesday night, one thing will be missing: The public.
County Judge Robert Hathaway’s office announced Friday that new restrictions on indoor gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic make it impossible for the public to attend in person.
However, the public can watch the meeting, as well as full quorum court meetings, on the Boone County Judge’s Office Facebook page.
A directive issued by the state Health Department on Jan. 2 states that if more than 10 people attend a public gathering, a venue must submit a plan to be reviewed and approved by the Health Department.
The directive is not intended to address the following, which are addressed under separate directives or guidance:
• Places of worship
• Retail Business
• Community or School Sponsored Sports
• Community-School Sponsored Music and Theater
• Casinos
• Restaurants and Bars
• Residences
• Barber Shops, Body Art Establishments, Cosmetology Establishments, Massage Therapy Clinics/Spas and Medical Spas
• Overnight Camps
The directive states it will be in effect until March 1 unless extended.
Justices of the peace recently were given committee assignments. In keeping with continuity chairmen of each committee were retained. Those assignments are:
Budget and Finance: Chair Jim Harp, David Thompson, Fred Woehl, Glenn Redding and Rodney Sullins.
Law Enforcement: Chair Bryan Snavely, Glenn Redding, Ralph Guynn, Jim Harp and Rodney Sullins.
Personnel: Chair Bobby Woods, Heath Kirkpatrick, David Thompson, Bryan Snavely and James Widner.
Roads and Bridges: Chair Fred Woehl, Ralph Guynn, Jim Milum, Bobby Woods and Rodney Sullins.
Solid Waste Management: Chair James Widner, Heath Kirkpatrick, Bobby Woods, Jim Milum and Fred Woehl.
When committees meet Tuesday night, Budget and Finance will consider four appropriation ordinances. The other committees list only any new business that might arise.
Committees are set to meet Tuesday under new organization that moves both committee meetings and full quorum court meeting to 6 p.m.
The meeting is set to be held in the conference room of the Office of Emergency Management on East Prospect just off the Bypass in Harrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.