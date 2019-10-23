The general public — residents of the City of Harrison and those individuals who reside outside of the Harrison city limits — will soon have the opportunity to attend a Public Forum scheduled to allow citizens to discuss the pros and cons of the proposed new Harrison Recreation Center.
Scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.at the Durand Center in Harrison on Tuesday evening, Oct. 29, the forum will allow those in attendance to hear comments from city officials, other city residents and other individuals living outside of Harrison concerning the positives and negatives of the proposed $39.9 million project.
Participants will also be provided opportunities to ask questions, offer comments and/or to provide suggestions concerning the proposal by the City of Harrison to construct and maintain a recreation center designed for youth and adults.
The second and last of two such Public Forums, the October meeting is being sponsored by the Transparency in Government Group (TIGG) of Boone County in cooperation with the Moving Harrison Forward Organization, a group of local citizens who have combined their efforts to generate funds for the promotion of citizen interest in the city’s proposed project.
Free refreshments will be available to all who attend this informative event, and important relevant handouts will be provided to each participant. A list of questions will be made available for each forum attendee, and it is anticipated that such questions will help stimulate additional comments and/or suggestions from those attending the meeting.
Serving as panelists during the Public Forum will be: Kim Markowski, career specialist with Goodwill Industries; Jerry Jackson, mayor of the City of Harrison; Rick Schoenberger, local businessman and owner of Back Street Trader; Luke Feigert, finance director for the City of Harrison; Jeff Crockett, former Harrison mayor; Chuck Eddington, director of the City’s Parks and Recreation Department; Bill Michel, former Boone County Quorum Court member; Wade Philips, City public works director; Dr. Angela Olsen, a former public school administrator and member of the instructional staff at North Arkansas College; and Rick Elumbaugh, mayor of the City of Batesville.
Questions and comments from those in attendance at the forum will be encouraged, and an attempt will be made to have every citizen’s questions answered before the meeting is adjourned.
