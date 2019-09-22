If you have questions about the recreational complex the city of Harrison has proposed, you might want to attend a public forum scheduled for 7p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the Durand Center at Crockett Tower in Harrison.
The city proposed the $39.9 million facility at a special City Council meeting in July. It will require passage of a 0.75% sales tax to build the center, which will expire when bonds sold to finance construction are paid off, and a permanent 0.25% sales for maintenance and operation, and for maintaining and improving existing parks facilities.
It would be built on a 40-acre tract of land off Gipson Road. The land is also just north of and adjacent to the Sports Complex on North Industrial Park Road.
Tuesday Night’s forum is sponsored by the Transparency in Government Group, or TIGG, of Boone County in cooperation with the Moving Harrison Forward organization, a TIGG press release said.
The release also said a list of questions will be distributed to people attending the forum in hopes that it might spur more questions.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said he, Chief Financial Officer Luke Feighert, Chief Operating Officer Wade Phillips and Parks director Chuck Eddington, along with Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh, will speak on behalf of the city.
The TIGG release said other panelists will be: Christine Huddleston, owner of Leonardo’s Pizza Villa; Bob Pinson, cattleman, real estate owner and former banker; former Harrison Mayor Jeff Crockett; Bill Michel, former Boone County justice of the peace; and Dr. Angela Olsen, a former public school administer and member of the instructional staff at North Arkansas College.
The TIGG release said the Tuesday night forum is the first of two scheduled.
The Committee to Move Harrison Forward filed more disclosures with the Arkansas Ethics Commission on Sept. 16.
For the period covering Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, the committee listed $5,000 in donations from:
• Anstaff Bank of Green Forest — $500
• Equity Bank — $1,000
• Days Inn — $250
• Super 8 Motel — $250
• Lew Thompson and Son — $500
• Shaker Beverage Shoppe — $1,000
• Arvest Bank of Lowell — $500
• DSI — $1,000
The filing also listed a non-monetary contribution of a post office box of $40 from Jeff Pratt.
The filing listed expenses of $831.13 to Quality Quick Printing for advertising and $79.57 in unitemized expenditures.
For the period covering July 22 through July 31, the committee listed donations of $4,450 from:
• Neighbors Mill — $500
• Wood Development (Quality Inn) — $250
• Wood Development (Holiday Inn Express) — $250
• Wood Development (Hampton Inn) — $250
• Wood Motor — $250
• First National Bank of North Arkansas — $1,000
• Campbell Insurance Agency — $250
• Dan Bowers — $250
• Bob Largent — $250
• Scott Tennyson — $200
• Akers Holdings — $500
• Bruce Wiley — $500
