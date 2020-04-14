Harrison PTA members and other volunteers made 176 graduation signs and placed those signs in front of the Harrison High School to recognize this year’s Harrison High School senior graduates. The signs were placed Tuesday morning on Goblin Drive.
Putting Out Signs To Honor Graduates
