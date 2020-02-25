EDITOR’S NOTE: This is first in a series of stories dedicated to recipients of the Jack Williams Award for First Responders, which will be presented at a ceremony Monday night, March 9.
The American Legion Allen-McKinney Post 44 of Harrison will host the 3rd Annual Jack Williams Award for First Responders to recognize and honor local first responders who have exceeded the duty requirements expected of their positions and have demonstrated a distinct pattern of community service coupled with professional achievement.
For the purposes of the award, “First Responders” include any living, active, full-time, paid law enforcement officer, dispatcher, certified firefighter or EMT/paramedic who is also a member of the Harrison Police Department, the Harrison Fire Department, the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Arkansas State Police Troop I, the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Emergency Medical Services or be a Boone County volunteer firefighter.
Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore nominated Deputy Anthony Barber to receive the award.
In his nomination letter, Moore said Barber has served the department and Boone County for several years, first as a reserve deputy and then as full-time deputy beginning in October 2018.
During his time as a reserve deputy, Barber could be counted on as a leader and a strong, steady force that protected Boone County citizens and the children at Omaha School in his capacity as a school-based reserve.
Since his transition to full-time status, Barber has become an exemplary law enforcement officer. His work ethic and willingness to go above and beyond his duties have made him a deputy the department and the citizens of Boone County can be proud of, Moore wrote.
“The best word to describe Deputy Barber is Quality, whether it is off duty in his community or working in his professional capacity as a deputy to protect and serve Boone County,” Moore wrote.
Tickets are $15 and are available at Hudson's Supermarket, Clay Maxey Ford and Tempo Fire and Security.
You can also visit https://bcwma01.wixsite.com/mysite to buy tickets online. Tickets will also be available at the door that night.
